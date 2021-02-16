The Hellenic Armed Forces do not shy away from the snow (video)

Any place – Any time – Anywhere

The conditions under which the Hellenic Armed Forces continue to operate are shown in a video released by Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) and show that snow and low temperatures are not really an obstacle.

The video shows how the military forces continue their operational exercises under difficult weather conditions.

For the Greek fighter jets, Navy ships, armored vehicles, infantry and Special Forces its business as usual.

