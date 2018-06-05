The island of Milos hosted the ECOPOLIS Environmental Sensitivity Awards 2018

In total, 27 awards were given this year to people that have contributed significantly to the promotion of environmental sensitivity through their disciplines

The non-governmental organization ECOCITY gave in the evening of Saturday, June 2nd and for the 14th consecutive year, the ECOPOLIS Environmental Sensitivity Awards. The Award Ceremony for 2018 was held with great success at the Greek island of Milos, something that has its own symbolism as the island is known for its geothermal activity and resources.

In total, 27 awards were given this year to people that have contributed significantly to the promotion of environmental sensitivity through their disciplines.

All the awards were accompanied by the statuette created by the young geologist & artist from Milos Sophia Trapatselis from stone lava and copper in a symbolic composition that represents the protected flora and the unique geophysical identity of Milos.

(Click image to enlarge)

This year’s award winners are:

– Ecopolis 2018: Life Dedicated to the Environment Award

Lakis Koukiasas, lifetime achievement award

– Ecopolis 2018: Scientific Work Award

Professor Anastasios Karabelas, lifetime achievement award

– Ecopolis 2018: Scientific Awards

Stathatou Patricia

Aggelidou Margarita

– Ecopolis 2018: Academic Dissertations Awards

Maria Hatziyianni

Ioanna Zotou

Maria-Iosifina Kasdagli

Pavlos Touboulides

Andreas Nikiforiades

Gogo Eleftheraki

Odyseas Piperagas

– Ecopolis 2018: Organizations’ Awards

Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

Institute of Technology and Research, Institute of Electronics and Laser, Hellenic

Army, Region of Crete, University of Crete

University of Patras, Department of Primary Education, Department of Geology &

Department of Chemistry– Ecopolis 2018:

– Ecopolis 2018: Local Government Awards

Municipality of Vrilissia

Municipality of Agia Paraskevi in cooperation with ERT

Municipality of Platanias

Municipality of Nestos

– Ecopolis 2018: Media Awards

GReenLiving.gr

ERT-3 for the program “Herbs are the Fruit of the Earth”

Prokopis Giogiakas, journalist

– Ecopolis 2018: Businesses Awards

Attica SA

ΟΤΕ

Εpta SA

Interamerican

– Ecopolis 2018: Honorary Praise

Women’s Association Genisea, Xanthi