The missing Greek ambassador to Brazil is found burned in his car

A body has been found inside a burned car with the license plates of the car that the ambassador had rented. Although the post mortem hasn’t been done yet, it seems that the worst scenario has come true.

The car was found near the area where he was last seeing. The police made the announcement early in the morning of Friday.

Nothing is clear yet as to how the ambassador ended up there or who might be responsible for his death. The Rio de Janeiro police was suspicious of the negative outcome of his disappearance and for that reason the Homicide Department was running the investigation.

Based on the limited information available, it is believed that the fire was not the result of a mechanical failure but someone intentionally burned the car.

His wife was the one that contacted the authorities alerting for his disappearance.

From early on, the police had dismissed the possibility of an abduction, as no one had contacted his family or anyone else asking for ransom.