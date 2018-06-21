The most popular Greek beach on Instagram is…(photos)

The list of the top 20 beaches on Instagram in the world

Posting envy-inducing pictures from your day at the beach is what Instagram is for, right? Well over 186 million people seem to think so, as that’s how many people have posted a photo on the social media site with the hashtag #beach so far.

Out of those millions of images, TravelSupermarket have now revealed where the world’s most popular beaches are, according to how many times people have posted a photo on Instagram using a hashtag with the location’s name in.

Beautiful beaches from all over the globe made the cut, from Hawaii to the UK, but one of Australia’s gorgeous beaches beat out the competition to steal the number one spot.

Which beach in Greece is among the world’s most Instagrammed? Click to find out…

1. Whitehaven Beach, Australia
2. Lanikai beach, Hawaii
3. Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda
4. Cayo Coco Beach, Cuba
5. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic
6. Boulders Beach, South Africa
7. Bournemouth Beach, UK
8. Pink Sands Beach, Bahamas
9. Ao Nang Beach, Thailand
10. Playa Paraiso Beach, Mexico
11. Dreamland Beach in Bali
12. Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos
13. Eagle Beach in Aruba
14. Varadero Beach in Cuba
15. Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland
16. Shoal Bay Beach in Antigua
17. Flamenco Beach in Culebra
18. Navagio Beach in Greece
19. Waipio Valley Beach in Hawaii
20. Fig Tree Bay Beach in Cyprus
