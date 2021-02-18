The Nuclear Energy that will send us to the Moon & Mars

Last week, President Donald Trump made a new directive to help push NASA back to the moon using nuclear energy.
While chemical fuels are still considered best for launches, for example, and plenty of satellites and other intraspace applications are fine for solar power, the Trump administration has said the idea of stationing people on the moon requires a next-level energy system—and NASA agrees. For now, the agreement relies on well-established technology safely used all around the world and already in space.
“Space Policy Directive-6” is all about space nuclear power and propulsion (SNPP), an umbrella category that includes providing electrical and heat energy for planned installations on the moon as well as the propulsion system that will likely, eventually carry NASA to Mars.
