Draft bill simplifying bureaucratic procedures welcomed by major parties in Greece

Regulations proposed reduce bureaucratic hurdles to a simple notification for a series of economic activities that have a low risk in terms of harming public interest

A draft bill simplifying the start of several types of economic activities was approved in principle by the largest parties during a discussion at the committee level in Greek Parliament on Tuesday, ANA reports.

Regulations proposed to act as a supplement to Law 4442/2016, reducing bureaucratic hurdles to a simple notification for a series of economic activities that have a low risk in terms of harming public interest, when applying for permission to get approval for setting up economic activity. Some business procedures that are of greater risk in terms of public interest have also been simplified.

Companies with higher risks for the public interest that also benefit from simpler procedures include venues like amusement parks, ice-skating rinks, day-care centers for the elderly or for the disabled, and watersport rentals.

Source: Tornos