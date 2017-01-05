The police found weapons and explosives in Roupa’s hideout

She does not cooperate so far

Weapons and explosives were found in one of the houses police is investigating after the arrest of Pola Roupa this morning.

The house at Kyprou av., in Alimos, Athens was discovered at midday from notes and relevant evidence the police found in her house.

According to police sources there were suitcases with gun and ammunition all of which have been transferred to the police lads.

The same sources report other areas connected with Roupa are being investigated as well.

Pola Roupa is not cooperating with the authorities and she only said that she will start a hunger strike as she demands that her child will be given to her mother and sister.