The Riviera of Epirus in Greece

Summer holidays in Greece is synonymous to the islands spread throughout the Ionian and Aegean Sea. However, Greece’s mainland coasts hide mesmerising locations which promise to offer unforgettable moments.

In the north western coastline of Epirus with the view of the blue-green waters of the Ionian archipelago, captivating Parga and exotic Syvota do constitute an irresistible pair with an insular breeze and cosmopolitan aura, which will certainly steal your hearts.

Parga – A little painting!

Parga is a renown maritime town of the Prefecture of Preveza as well as a famous holiday destination. It is amphitheatrically built nestled in a picturesque bay, where the wooded small island of Panagia lays under the shadow of the towns’ Venetian castle. Take a stroll up to the old town where you’ll enjoy some distinguished architecture, wander around its cobbled stone streets with beautiful arches, discover flower-filled neighborhoods where picturesque little houses and colorful mansions and end up by drinking in the mesmerising sunset view of the emerald waters of the Ionian Sea from the Venetian walls. By nightfall take a romantic walk by the waterfront lined by tourist shops, beautiful stylish restaurants and little bars to drink or eat with a view to the lit up castle and Panagia islet.

The area’s lacy shores are excellent for your refreshing dives and sea water sports, not to mention that beaches offer various services and facilities to make your stay even more pleasant. Krioneri Beach (from where you can swim over to the small island of Panagia) and Piso-Krioneri Beach located within the town’s settlement, the cosmopolitan golden beach of Valtos, the wooded Lychnos Beach with the sea caves, the little bay of Agios Giannakis and finally Sarakiniko Beach with its fine sand and an olive orchard in the background.

Starting from Parga pay a visit to the Acheron River Springs, the archeological site of Nekromanteio (Oracle of the Dead), the historic area of Souli as well as to the islands of Paxi-Antipaxi which are reachable with the small boats departing from the town’s port.

Syvota – The Ionian fjord!

Βlue and green, representative of Thesprotia’ s Prefecture, is the main reason why Syvota is considered as one of the most exotic destinations within Greece; lacy shores, luscious green islets, long sheltered beaches with crystal clear waters and secret coves, are just some of the settlement’s characteristics that nature has open handedly offered. It is the perfect stop for sailors of the Ionian archipelago, nevertheless it is a must destination for all.

At a short distance from the coast you’ll find the small islands of Mavro Oros (meaning Black Mountain) Agios Nikolaos, Mourtemeno as well as other smaller islets. Take note that it is worth it to rent a boat and sail the calm waters of the area. Discover your own secret coves or shores (our favourite ones are the beaches Diapori and Alati (meaning salt)) and let the magic of paradise overtake you. The most renown beach is located in Agios Nikolaos and is no other than Pisina (meaning pool); you’ll enjoy its fine white sand nad green blue transparent waters nestled in a luscious green surrounding. In Mourtemeno head for the second ‘5 star’ beach of the region, Bella Vraka, which you can approach by foot by crossing over a narrow strip of golden sand from the mainland.

Near the settlement’s center visit Zavia Beach with its green surrounding and turquoise waters. Don’t miss the northern part of Syvota where Zeri and the sandy white Gallikos Molos Beaches (meaning french pier) stand out! Leaving Syvota and heading towards Perdika you’ll have two more lovely beaches waiting for you; Mikri and Megali Ammos (meaning small and big sand) where you can engage in sea sports.

How to get there

Parga is 420 km from Athens and Syvota 447 km

The distance between Parga- Syvota is 35 km

