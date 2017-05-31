The three obituaries in Konstantinos Mitsotakis’s funeral

The political heritage of Konstantinos Mitsotakis, the close ties with Cyprus in difficult times and the more personal side of the political man were underlined in the obituaries of the three political leaders in his funeral. The Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, the Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades and the son of Konstantinos Mitsotakis, Kyriakos, leader of the main opposition party of New Democracy.

The President of the Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos in his obituary among other things, said the following:

Firstly, he was opposed to all kinds of oppressors: towards those who sought to destroy Democracy. The defense of the Republic was a stand of life. Secondly, it was his dedication to the Parliamentary Democracy. He was devoted to Parliament. If we want to remember Konstantinos Mitsotakis, we will remember him at the footsteps of Parliament. He knew what Parliament means. He has been a top parliamentary orator. He always had a lot of arguments. The third legacy is the European course of the country. He was a top European leader. Especially after the post-war era, he was among those who acted to make our course in Europe unescapable. Together with Konstantinos Karamanlis he walked that path. It has been a pioneer not only for Greece to belong to Europe but to have a say in Europe. With his example he taught that it is not enough to live in Europe but to fight for Europe. The last and perhaps most important asset was that of unity. He had lived the price of division, especially in critical moments of the place. We must make an example of Konstantinos Mitsotakis. A real leader is not the one who raises walls, but the one who builds bridges. These are the four depots of Konstantinos Mitsotakis that must inspire us. The Parliament must be respected, there must be dialogue, with arguments, without arrogance. We belong to this Europe, we must have the courage to fight. We all need to know what unity today means. What divide us are far less than those what unites us. Blessed be the soil of Crete that will cover him, along with his beloved wife. The Divine Providence has been fair to you, respected president. You were proven right while being alive.

Nikos Anastasiadis: His bravery was his characteristic