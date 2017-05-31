The three obituaries in Konstantinos Mitsotakis’s funeral

Related
The political heritage of Konstantinos Mitsotakis, the close ties with Cyprus in difficult times and the more personal side of the political man were underlined in the obituaries of the three political leaders in his funeral. The Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, the Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades and the son of Konstantinos Mitsotakis, Kyriakos, leader of the main opposition party of New Democracy.
The President of the Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos in his obituary among other things, said the following:
Firstly, he was opposed to all kinds of oppressors: towards those who sought to destroy Democracy. The defense of the Republic was a stand of life.
Secondly, it was his dedication to the Parliamentary Democracy. He was devoted to Parliament. If we want to remember Konstantinos Mitsotakis, we will remember him at the footsteps of Parliament. He knew what Parliament means. He has been a top parliamentary orator. He always had a lot of arguments.
The third legacy is the European course of the country. He was a top European leader. Especially after the post-war era, he was among those who acted to make our course in Europe unescapable. Together with Konstantinos Karamanlis he walked that path. It has been a pioneer not only for Greece to belong to Europe but to have a say in Europe. With his example he taught that it is not enough to live in Europe but to fight for Europe.
The last and perhaps most important asset was that of unity. He had lived the price of division, especially in critical moments of the place. We must make an example of Konstantinos Mitsotakis. A real leader is not the one who raises walls, but the one who builds bridges. These are the four depots of Konstantinos Mitsotakis that must inspire us. The Parliament must be respected, there must be dialogue, with arguments, without arrogance. We belong to this Europe, we must have the courage to fight. We all need to know what unity today means. What divide us are far less than those what unites us. Blessed be the soil of Crete that will cover him, along with his beloved wife. The Divine Providence has been fair to you, respected president. You were proven right while being alive.
Nikos Anastasiadis: His bravery was his characteristic
Bravery characterized Konstantinos Mitsotakis: On the front of Albania, with generosity and smile throughout his political path, being a bright example and role model. He stood high in the time of family tragedy, demanding unity. Konstantinos Mitsotakis is recognized as the politician who had the courage to adopt policies by disregarding political costs. He knew that the homeland is best served with bold decisions and making decisions on the basis of being beneficial to the homeland, rather than being liked. Let the rest to the history. He implemented policies that could prevent a lot of suffering that Greece goes through today.
You support Cyprus, dear friend, passionately. You had excellent knowledge of all the crucial aspects of the Cyprus problem, your relations with all the presidents of Cyprus had been excellent. I will never accept that the fate of Cyprus is the fate of the occupation. To give the next generations a free homeland, a European Cyprus. On behalf of all the Cypriots and as a Greek, I express the unlimited love and admiration. Konstantinos was one of the politicians who thought about the next generations, not the next elections. He was a statesman, rather than a politician.
It is undisputedly true that Konstantinos Mitsotakis was ahead of his time and this was not recognized then. Your children will keep the heavy heritage you left them. Kyriakos, Dora, Katerina and Alexandra I know you’re proud of your father for what he did for his country and family. His legacy is the highest honor for you and for us the greatest responsibility to continue his course. I had the highest honor to consider me as your friend and to honor me with unselfish friendship. Farewell, my dear president.