The title of Greece’s Eurovision song revealed

The title of the song Greece’s 2019 Eurovision representative Katerina Duska will be performing at the song contest is “Better Love”.

The singer selected by a team from state broadcaster ERT team to compete in the song contest is currently in the UK working on the song with her collaborators.

“Better love” must be ready by February 24, as the video clip for the song is scheduled to be shot the next day. Everything should be ready on March 7, when the official presentation of the song and video clip will take place at a press conference for the Greek entry in the competition.

According to sources, the song has an indie pop vibe to it and will completely different from what Greece has sent to Eurovision to date. A surprise instrument rarely used in Eurovision song contests is also expected to raise some eyebrows.