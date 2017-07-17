The US aircraft carrier USS George W. Bush jammed the radio communications of Turkish F-16s near Cyprus!

Turkey is trying to figure out how to react to the situation inside the Cypriot EEZ

The American aircraft carrier USS George W. Bush sailing near Cyprus jammed with its ESM/ECM electronic warfare systems the communications frequencies of Turkish fighter jets that attempted to reach the drilling site in the Cypriot EEZ.

The information was published by Kathimerini and it is indicative of the situation the Turls face by the Turks in Cyprus.

Their dead-end tactics are the proof that they become even more nervous by the hour and while this is dangerous as it is, there doesn’t seem there is much they can do about it, for the time being at least.