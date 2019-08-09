The worst countries in Europe for traffic fatalities – Greece 7th worst (infographic)

Greece held the 7th worst record among the EU28 in terms of traffic accident fatalities with 64 deaths in 2018, according to data released by the European Commission.

The European Union has managed to reduce its road deaths, but 25,000 people were still killed in road traffic accidents across all 28 Member States in 2018. That corresponds to 49 road deaths per million inhabitants, a one percent increase from 2017, according to the European Commission.

The EU28 average is 49 fatalities. Countries in Eastern Europe continue to have the highest death rate and in 2018, Romania had 96 deaths per million of its inhabitants, the highest rate of any EU Member State. Bulgaria and Latvia followed with 88 and 78 respectively. The United Kingdom had the fewest road deaths per million inhabitants in 2018 with just 28 by comparison. Denmark had the second-lowest with 30 while Ireland had the third lowest with 31.

source statista