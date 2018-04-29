There is a “fantastic opportunity” for Greece to get out of the crisis, says US Amb Pyatt

“It is very important for Greece to continue to prove its commitment to the reform works”

There is a fantastic opportunity for Greece to get out of crisis and follow a path of growth, noted US ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt speaking to Athens Macedonian News Agency on Friday on the sidelines of an event of the US universities and of the think tank Neo Revma-Neo Orama in Thessaloniki.

Asked if the time has come the discussion for the crisis to end and to get into a period of growth, Pyatt underlined that there is a fantastic opportunity and the US will do whatever possible to support it and to send a positive message to US investors to spread the message over the business opportunities in Greece.

He also underlined that “it is very important for Greece to continue to prove its commitment to the reform works, a reform procedure that belongs and is directed by the Greek government”.

Pyatt said that Government Vice President Yiannis Dragasakis and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos‘ statements are very encouraging but, this it is something the Greek government and the Greek people will decide.

He also said he is very optimistic and reassured that “the US government will do whatever possible to safeguard that this procedure will be successful”.

Source: thegreekobserver