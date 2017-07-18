These are 20 Greek archaeological sites that will gain access to Wi-Fi

Twenty of the largest archaeological sites and museums in Greece will gain access to wireless internet (Wi-Fi), according to the Ministry of Culture.

This summer, Akrotiri, Santorini, Delphi and Delos will have access to the Wi-Fi network. The Byzantine and Christian Museum of Athens and the Archaeological Museum of the Medieval City of Rhodes have access, while the next objective of COSMOTE is the Acropolis of Athens.

The project, a total investment of more than 2 million Euros, will soon include the archaeological sites of Knossos and Sounio, the Royal Tombs of Aigai (Vergina), the National and Archaeological Museum, Ancient Olympia, the Archaeological Museums of Heraklion and Thessaloniki, the Acropolis of Lindos, Ancient Epidavros, the Mycenae Acropolis, Spinalonga, the Museum of Byzantine Culture, Ancient Dodoni and Ancient Corinth.