These are the 10 richest people on the planet now! (infographic)

A million seconds are close to 12 days, a billion seconds amount to almost 32 years. According to Forbes, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has accumulated a net worth of some 112 calculated in U.S. dollars. If the 54-year old started spending a dollar each second (without accumulating further wealth and the dollar not inflating or deflating an iota) his riches would last him almost 3,600 years. Calculated backwards in time, this was when the Fourteenth Dynasty of Ancient Egypt ended or the Olmec civilization was founded in southern Mexico. Yeah, a long time ago!