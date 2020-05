“These f**kers were in Messerschmitts”: The speech of the legendary pilot Sir Douglas Bader to students that went down in history

Sir Douglas Bader was a RAF ace who went down in history for both his victories in the World War II air battles and the fact that he achieved them besides the fact that he had lost both his legs in a plane crash in 1931.

He won at least 22 aerial victories, up until 1941, when he was forced to bail out his aircraft over Nazi-occupied France.

Despite his disability, he attempted several times to escape, forcing the Germans to transfer him to the Colditz Castle prison.

Sir Douglas Bader was finally released in April 1945, when the Castle was liberated by the US Army.