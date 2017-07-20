Things to do when visiting Paleokastritsa, Corfu

Paleokastritsa in Corfu Greece is one of those places that has an otherworldly appeal. Located in the northwest coast of the Greek island by the Ionian Sea, the village is especially known for its picturesque scenery that pleases visitors and locals alike. This is the place to be if you’re looking for a relaxing oasis away from the bustling environment of some of the busier resort areas. Here are some things you can do while here:

Paleokastritsa Beach

This is one of the larger beaches in the area and is known for its deep blue, clear waters. In addition, there are showers, chairs, and umbrellas to help enjoy the beach-going experience even more. Like most of the town, the beach is surrounded by scenic hills and bluffs, and there are numerous water sports to enjoy in the area. Boat, kayak, and other water vessels are offered for rent by the beach.

Corfu Aquarium

If you want to learn about the marine life on Corfu, this is the place to be! The Corfu Aquarium is an inexpensive, family friendly activity that everyone will enjoy. This is where you can up-close look at the aquatic species that live around Corfu. In addition to fish, Corfu Aquarium is home to a number of reptiles, such as iguanas and snakes that you might even get to hold and touch.

Corfu Sea Discovery

To see Corfu from another perspective, consider riding the Corfu Sea Discovery, a boat tour that leaves from Paleokastritsa. These tours take place on one of two boats, the Nautilus or the Yellow Submarine. On the tours, you get to see all of the best sights of Corfu, from wonderful caves to the clear, blue waters. You can even view the sea life through the glass windows on the bottom of the boats! You will also have the opportunity to swim, so be sure to bring your bathing suit.

Achilleon Diving Center

Another thing Corfu is known for is that it is one of the best diving locations in all of Greece. Through this company, you can either go snorkeling or scuba diving. They supply all the necessary equipment for both professional and beginner divers to enjoy the waters off the coast of Corfu. There’s no better way to see another side of Corfu than to view it from underneath the water!

Corfu Donkey Rescue

The Corfu Donkey Rescue is an animal rescue center that started in 2004 with the rescue of their first donkey, named Hope. Since then, the rescue center has taken in over 400 donkeys. They feed and care for these creatures, mainly through donations. In addition, they have several dogs, cats, and other animals at the shelter. On a visit here, you are allowed to go through the donkey stables and pet and feed the animals while learning about the center’s rescue efforts.

No matter what you decide to do, the town of Paleokastritsa in Corfu will provide you with a relaxing and unforgettable vacation that you won’t want to miss!

