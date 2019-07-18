Third-Century Greek inscription with names of Dionysus Cult found in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

The names proof that they had survived the Goth invasion, in which almost the entire city’s population was killed or captured

Archaeologists working at the Episcopal Basilica site in Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv have found a large stone slab, estimated to date from the third century, inscribed in Greek with the names of 44 members of the Dionysus religious grouping.

The marble slab had been used as part of the flooring in the atrium of the Episcopal Basilica, which was built in the fifth century. The slab had been part of an earlier building at the site.

The inscription is in honour of the god Dionysus, referred to as the leader of the Thracians, while the members of the mystical grouping also dedicated it to the emperors Varelian and Gallien.

