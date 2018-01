This is the World’s Longest Glass Bottom Bridge in Hebei Province in China (VIDEO)

What do you think your reaction would be?

The World’s Longest Glass Bottom Bridge in north China’s Hebei Province opened to the public on the Christmas Eve. The bridge has a distance of 230 meters from the ground, while it weighs 70 tonnes.

Until now, it has managed to attract more than three thousand tourists, who try to cross it.

Enjoy the video below, released on CCTV+ YouTube Channel.

Source: thegreekobserver.com