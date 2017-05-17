This time lapse video of the Grand Canyon will give you an existential crisis (VIDEO)

What better way to start off your day with a nice, hot cup of existential uncertainty? Forget everything you think you know about yourself or reality, because a gorgeous new video of the Grand Canyon is about to irrevocably mess you up. In a good way, we think.

The video is part of a project called SKYGLOW, which aims to educate viewers on the dangers of urban light pollution in North America. In collaboration with the International Dark-Sky Association, SKYGLOW’s two-person team has recorded some of the most stunning views of the night sky in recent memory, including a time lapse of the stars over Hawaii and another of radio astronomy observatories around the US. But this new video captures a rare phenomenon that demands to be seen.

“Cold air is trapped in the canyon and topped by a layer of warm air, which in combination with moisture and condensation form the phenomenon referred to as the full cloud inversion,” SKYGLOW photographer Harun Mehmedinovic explained. “We were extremely lucky to be there to capture it, and it’s a collection of unique footage not found anywhere else.”

Pop on some Enya deep cuts and watch a sea of clouds fill one of the most epic canyons on Earth. Try not to question your reality too hard.