Three dead in France from heatwave

At least three people have died as a heatwave likened to ‘hell’ swept across Europe, bringing with it temperatures of at least 40C.

The so-called Saharan Bubble weather is understood to have been linked to the deaths of three swimmers at beaches in France, according to local reports.

French news outlet LCI said the three swimmers had died in separate incidents on beaches in southern France.

A man, aged 70 suffered a cardiac arrest in calm water and was believed to have been a victim of ‘thermic shock’ after coming into contact with the water.

Two other people died in similar circumstances. A woman, 62, died at a beach near Montpellier, and a man, aged 75 also died at another beach nearby.

French firefighters warned people should not swim in water that is too cold during the heatwave to avoid instances of so-called “hydrocution.”

source: standard.co.uk