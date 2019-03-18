Three dead in Utrecht attack – Suspect is Turkish

The mayor of Utrecht has confirmed that three people have been killed in the shooting, while reports say 9 more people were injured. Dutch police have identified a 37-year-old Turkish man as the suspect, who is still on the run, appealing to citizens to look out for him.

Turkish-born Gökmen Tanis is now wanted in the Netherlands, according to national police that released the photo of the suspect on Twitter. Local residents have been advised not to approach the man but immediately call a police hotline.

The photo appears to be a CCTV image made inside the tram. It comes hours after authorities acknowledged that the suspect was still on the run and the manhunt for him was underway.

