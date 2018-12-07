Three Greek hotels voted best in the world

Canaves Oia Suites (Santorini) was voted Hotel of the Year, while the Dreamiest Design Award went to Liostasi Hotel & Suites (Oios), and the Porto Zante Villas & Spa in Zakynthos was distinguished with the Most A-list Suite Experience.

Greece stood out in this year’s competition for Small Luxury Hotels (SLH) competition picking up many distinctions.

Canaves Oia Suites was the biggest winner in the world as besides winning Hotel of the Year, it also won the “Resort Hotel of the Year” awards (voted exclusively for members of SLH’s loyalty program and travel agents) and also “Best Hotel Video”.