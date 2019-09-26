Three Greek islands among 5 best in the world: Readers’ Choice Awards 2019 Conde Nast Traveler

The Greek Archipelagos Hotel in Mykonos was selected among the 50 best hotels in the world, according to the Readers’ Choice Awards 2019 of the world’s largest travel magazine, Conde Nast Traveler, through which readers vote on the best travel choices of the year.

The annual voting covers the best hotels, resorts, islands, airlines, cruises, cities and countries. Greece has a great presence with notable rankings this year. In particular, apart from the Archipelagos Hotel, which was ranked 24th in the list of the best hotels in the world, the voting showed the following awards for Greece:

Best spa in the world – Euphoria Retreat, Peloponnese (27th out of 30 best)

Best 5 Islands in the World – Crete (5th), Paros (4th), Mykonos (3rd)

Top 20 countries in the world – Greece (7th)

In the category of the 10 best hotels in Greece and Turkey, readers of the magazine selected the following:

1. Archipelagos Hotel Mykonos, Greece – Score 98.69

2. Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul, Turkey 84.722

3. King George, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Athens, Greece | 97.86

4. Fairmont Quasar Istanbul, Turkey 95.17

5. Soho House Istanbul, Turkey 92.86

6. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet, Turkey 96.43

7. Perianth Hotel Athens, Greece

8. Hotel Grande Bretagne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Athens, Greece | 95.38

9. Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the BosphorusIstanbul, Turkey | 90.28

Readers had the chance to evaluate over 30,000 entries. A total of 9,045 hotels, resorts and destination spa resorts, 625 cities, 487 cruise ships of all sizes, 223 islands of all sizes, 186 airlines and 194 airports were voted on. As a result, more than 1,800 best travel experiences in the world emerged.This year’s online voting ran from April 1 to July 1, 2019, with 600,000 magazine subscribers having their say.