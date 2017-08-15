Three Greek universities among top in the world (full list)

Three Greek universities are among the top 500 according to the annual Academic Rankings of World Universities for 2017. The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens was ranked between 301-400, while the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki was placed between 401st and 500th spot. The National Technical University of Athens was also placed between 401 and 500. The list, which was published today, August 15, saw US universities dominate the top 10 slots with 8 of the ten coming from the States, while British universities made up the other two spots. Harvard and Stanford occupied the first two spots, with Cambridge coming in 3rd. For complete list of top 500 go here.