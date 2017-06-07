Three women chanting “Allah will get you” stab woman in London

A nursery worker was dragged to the ground and stabbed by three women as they chanted ‘Allah will get you’.

Karrien Stevens, who runs Little Diamonds nursery in Hermon Hill, London said a member of staff, aged in her 30s, was punched, kicked and slashed by three girls while on her way to work this morning.

The victim was walking down Wanstead High Street, in north London, when she was set upon and knifed, according to her boss.

She was attacked from behind and then stabbed in the arm as her assailants chanted ‘Allah’, however police are not treating it as a terrorist incident.

Parents of children in the area received emails stating that schools were on ‘lockdown’ after the attack at about 9.30am.

The nursery boss described the attackers as ‘Asian girls’ and said they ran off when a man came to rescue and took her into work.

She added: ‘When she got to work we couldn’t believe it and called the police straight away. It’s terrible, I’m absolutely horrified. You don’t expect something like this to happen on your doorstep.’

Another colleague, who did not want to be named, said the victim had ‘three Asian girls behind her chanting the Koran and “Allah”‘.

source: dailymail.co.uk