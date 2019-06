Greek motorists will pay 3 euros from the current 2.80, after Attiki Odos announced a 20 cent hike in the toll rates, as part of a two-phase hike in the fees.

The new price will take effect from July 1, according to the announcement.

The company announced that the rates would be increased a further 30 cents from next summer putting the toll fee for drivers at 3.30 euros.