Top resorts for family vacations in Greece (PHOTOS)

When planning your family holiday in Greece, it is important to select the appropriate resort to ensure you have an unforgettable experience. Whether you are traveling with young children or your grandparents, you just need to know where to stay to have a great time. Let’s look at the top resorts for families vacationing in Greece.

Aqua Vista Hotels, Santorini

What an amazing backdrop to the best family vacation on Santorini! When you want luxury on Santorini, it can be difficult to find a place that you can book when traveling with children.

With views of Santorini’s famous and breathtaking caldera, Aqua Vista Hotels offer the most luxurious line-up of the most beautiful hotels on Santorini and many of them allow children. Try out Acqua Vatos Hotel, for example. It’s located in Kamari, next to Santorini’s famous long, black sand beaches!

With spacious and sleek accommodation and beautiful pools overlooking the sea, you can relax in the lap of luxury while enjoying all that the island has to offer.

Click here to learn more about the different resorts in Aqua Vista Hotels’ portfolio all around Greece and choose which is best for you depending on budget, location and activities you wish to participate in while visiting the country.

Porto Elounda Golf and Spa Resort, Elounda, Crete

This is a fantastic find for your family vacation in Greece. There is a small pool and a larger pool as well as a list of activities for children at the reception desk and Kid’s Ark. Click here for more information.

There are a variety of activities for visitors of all ages at Porto Elounda Golf and Spa Resort, or of you prefer you can just relax on the beach and enjoy the view.

The staff is very attentive and you have several restaurants to choose from as well as the Six Senses Spa where parents and grandparents can be treated to a day at the spa!

Litohoro Olympus Resort Villas and Spas, Plaka Litochoro

This boutique style hotel is located very close to the well-known and traditional Litochoro Village.

Here you will find accommodations ranging from Deluxe Rooms with Sea Views to VIP Villas with private gardens and pools. Litohoro Olympus Resort Villas and Spas is a great place for families with children as there are so many things to do in this town and the hotel is family friendly as well!

Why not go hiking on the trails of Mount Olympus? Or maybe hang out at Lemon Beach, just minutes walk from your hotel room? The hotel has a beautiful pool and is all with the backdrop of views of Mount Olympus.

The staff is friendly and there the resort has Aphrodite Spa for mom and grandma to pamper themselves at!

Manoula’s Beach Mykonos Resort, Agios Ioannis, Mykonos

When visiting Mykonos with your family, you want somewhere calm and relaxing in a great location.

At Manoula’s Beach Mykonos Resort you are sure to find a friendly staff, large rooms with sea views and a very convenient location. The resort is located just next to the bus stop to go to Mykonos Town and you can get there in under five minutes.

Also the beach is only two minutes walk from your hotel room. With a large swimming pool and all there is to see on the island, this resort is in the perfect location for you and your family to make the most out of your time on Mykonos!

Source: Kerry Kolasa-Sikiaridi/greekreporter