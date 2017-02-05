Trump: “Are we so innocent, you think?”

No one really knows what form the US foreign policy will take under Donald Trump. But one thing is for sure: it will be much more interesting than we ever thought.

During an interview to Fox, that is going to be broadcasted on Sunday night just before the Super Bowl, President Trump stated that he respects the Russian President Vladimir Putin, although he doesn’t know if he will get along with him at the end or not.

But the part that is going to be discussed the most, is the rare for an American President straightforward and honest statement that followed.

The journalist, after hearing Trump saying that it he thinks it would be a good thing if Russia was to help with the fight against ISIS and the Islamic Terrorism, he replied that “Putin is a murderer” only to receive, after a small pause, the honest answer that “There are many murderers, do you think our country is so innocent?”