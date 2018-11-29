Trump cancels meeting with Putin over Kerch Strait incident

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would make a final decision on whether to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina after he receives a full report on the Kerch Strait incident.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he decided to cancel a scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved!” Trump said in a Twitter message.

Trump added the talks with Putin have not been canceled yet, even though he has been thinking about terminating the meeting in the light of the latest developments in the Black Sea.

The Kerch Strait incident took place on Sunday when three Ukrainian naval vessels, heading from the Black Sea to the Azov Sea, tried to pass through the strait without obtaining permission from Russia and thus illegally crossing the country’s sea border. The vessels were seized by the Russian side and a total of 24 Ukrainian servicemen were detained.

read more here