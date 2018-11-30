Trump cancels meeting with Putin over seized Ukraine ships and sailors

I look forward to a meaningful Summit again soon as this situation is resolved”, he wrote

US President Donald Trump says he has canceled an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin because of the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Trump said his decision to cancel the meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was based on the fact that the Ukrainian ships and sailors seized by Russia on Sunday have not been returned.

“I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting… I look forward to a meaningful Summit again soon as this situation is resolved”, he wrote.

Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Read more HERE