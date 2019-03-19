Trump considering NATO membership of Brazil

The Brazilian President is visiting the US

US President Donald Trump has said that he is seriously considering NATO membership or a different form of military alliance with Brazil.

Trump revealed his thoughts as he welcomed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the White House on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro made an unusual trip to the CIA headquarters yesterday, the first day of his trip to the US during which he hopes to articulate a pro-US stance and to expand trade ties and diplomatic cooperation.

Brazil’s president was one of the first to throw his support behind Venezuela’s pro-US opposition leader Juan Guaido after Trump declared support for him in January.

Ahead of Bolsonaro’s trip, a senior Trump administration official touted the “historic remaking” of the US-Brazil relationship to McClatchy.

source: rt.com