Trump hits back at Merkel

US President Donald Trump hit back at German Chancellor Angela Merkel in tweet saying that the US had a massive trade deficit with Germany and the European nation had paid far less than it should on NATO & military. Mr. Trump’s tweet comes after the German Chancellor openly expressed the opinion during a party rally in Bavaria that Europe could no longer rely on the US after the recent NATO Summit in Brussels, where Trump scolded many NATO members for failing to cover their fair share of the operational costs of the military alliance, while he also diverged with the majority of EU members on the issue of climate change. According to 2014 data, Germany spends 46 billion euros on defence compared to the US military budget which stands at 654 billion.