Tsipras: Greece and Cyprus to demand sanctions by EU against Turkey

Exiting the extraordinary Greek Defence and Foreign Affairs Council Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said Greece and Cyprus would jointly raise the issue of Turkish provocation at the next European Union summit and demand sanctions be imposed against Turkey if it was confirmed it had been drilling in the Cypriot EEZ.

Following the 3-hour meeting of KYSEA, which was urgently called after the constant provocations by Turkey against Cyprus escalating in the possible illegal drilling in Cypriot waters, the Geek PM, who spoke with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades before the end of the meeting, appeared determined to bring the matter to Greece’s EU partners and call for action to halt Turkish provocations.