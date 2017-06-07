Tsipras: We seek a clear solution on June 15 on the Greek matter

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras said his government was seeking a final decision that would solve the Greek matter June 15, during his speech at the Concordia 2017 Europe Summit. Mr. Tsipras called for a shift to growth in Greece, adding that the country was experiencing effects of skewed choices due to past policies or due to wrong recipes recommended by Greece’s partners. “We can achieve an exit. Both Greece and Europe are in need of a transition to a growth agenda”. The Greek PM stressed his government was attending the upcoming EuroGroup with specific solutions and that there was an exit from the crisis provided they are not blocked from ulterior motives. “A decision on June 15, which will definitively resolve the Greek issue, is more necessary and more feasible than ever”, he said.