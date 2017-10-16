Tsipras will meet IMF’s Christine Lagarde right before meeting Donald Trump

Prime Minister Tsipras will have to see if the IMF shares the optimism he communicates in his US visit

«Greece is back» is the message of Alexis Tsipras in all his contacts he has in the US with American expats and businessmen, inviting them to invest in Greece.

However, whether Greece has returned or not, must be confirmed by General Director of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, which will see the Greek Prime Minister in Washington, a meeting that is scheduled to take place half an hour after midnight (Greek time).

Prime Minister Tsipras will meet at the White House with US President, Donald Trump, at 7 pm Tuesday (Greek time).