Tsunami warning in Russia after powerful 7.3 earthquake

The quake struck in the far east coast of Kamchatka

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a quake struck 88 km (55 miles) west-southwest of Nikol’skoye, located on Russia’s Kamchatka.

The earthquake in the Russian region was confirmed Thursday by the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to seismologists, the earthquake struck at about 5:01 a.m. local time (17:31 PM GMT).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) has issued a tsunami alert within a radius of some 186 miles from the epicentre.

