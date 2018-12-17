Tunisian Nobel Prize winner proposes Greek and FYROM PMs for Nobel Peace Prize

Tunisian Wided Bouchamaoui, a member of the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize group “Quartet of National Dialogue”, has proposed the prime ministers of Greece and FYROM, Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev, as candidates for the next Nobel Peace Prize. Bouchamaoui was part of the “Quartet of National Dialogue” which intervened decisively in Tunisia’s political affairs during the critical period 2013-2014 when the country was in turmoil and under terrorist attacks after the 2011 revolution that overturned dictator Ben Ali.

The Tunisian businesswoman will present her initiative at an event at a private University of Skopje on Tuesday. The initiative is supported, among others, by SYRIZA MEP Stelios Kouloglou and the rector of the Private University of Skopje, FON, Nano Ruzin, who will attend tomorrow’s event.

Following tomorrow’s presentation in Skopje, Tunisian Nobel Peace Prize winner 2015, SYRIZA’s MEP and the rector of FON University will travel to Athens, where they will meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on 19 December to announce to him the initiative.