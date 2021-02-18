Turkey allegedly placed road signs to Greece for migrants in Evros (photos)

The Greek security forces, however, are ready in case Turkey tries again to flood Europe with illegal immigrants

Turkey has not abandoned its plans to flood Europe with illegal immigrants as it attempted to do exactly one year ago in Greek-Turkish borders across the Evros river that divides the two countries.

This time, however, Turkey is trying to be a bit more organized.

It seems that in order to facilitate the migrant flows’ journey to Greece and from there to the rest of Europe, it has placed numerous road signs all over the Turkish side of Evros, in six languages and a Help-line.

The Greek security forces, however, are ready for every similar Turkish attempt as in the months after the previous massive incident special measures have been taken.

These include a 26 km long 5-meter high wall, extra border police, thermal camera etc.