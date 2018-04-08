Turkey calls on EU to condemn Greek MoD Kammenos

Turkish Minister for EU Affairs Omer Celik posted a number of tweets on his account on Easter Sunday, labelling Greek Minister of Defence Panos Kammenos a “political charlatan” and calling on the European Union to condemn him.

Mr Celik claims the Geek MoD constantly provokes Turkey, while the Turkish official accused the Greek government, alluding to MP Alexis Tsipras, of condoning Kammenos’s stance via its silence.

The Turkish Minister also claims in his tweets that the solidarity exhibited by the EU to Greece and “southern Cyprus”, as he calls the Republic of Cyprus in his posts, is not based on principles.