Turkey designates Greek island of Amorgos on Google Maps as Turkish with a Mosque on it

The false information has been on Google Maps for the past three days

Turkey continues its propaganda against Greece, with the most recent activity being the tampering with Google Maps to designate the Greek island of Amorgos as Turkish, which, according to ‘Google Maps’, also has a mosque.

According to what Open TV reported, Turkey gave the island the name “Turk Adasi” which in Greek means “Turkish island”.

It is worth noting that Amorgos has never had a mosque in its history but is famous for the emblematic island of Hazoviotissa. The new fake information on Google maps shows the island as ‘Turkish” for three days.

The island’s local government sent a letter to both Google and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday afternoon.

