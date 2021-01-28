Turkey detains four suspected of naval espionage

Turkish officials have detained four people accused of leaking key information from the Turkish Naval Forces, state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

Three military staff and one civilian have been taken into police custody following an investigation launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the agency said.

The investigation revealed that key information regarding the Turkish Navy’s helicopter, vessel and weapons systems had been leaked.

The suspects, including two newly retired commissioned officers and a sergeant, are accused of revealing secret information belonging to the state, Anadolu said.

One of the suspects in police custody was detained earlier this month on charges of leaking Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries to foreign companies, but released on judicial control, according to the agency.

Turkish police on Jan. 12 arrested a top official from an Istanbul-based international private energy company and five others on charges of energy-related espionage.

See Also:

Incredible house has been built into the interior of a coastal cliff (video)

Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issue

Source: Ahval