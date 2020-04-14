Turkey: Greece committing crimes against asylum seekers

The spokesperson of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Hami Aksoy accused Greece of committing crimes against asylum seekers, during a press briefing on Monday.

Mr. Aksoy was responding to a question regarding an interview by Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi to Ethnos newspaper who said that Turkey was not implementing the the 18 March Statement on refugees.

Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi’s statements that Turkey is not implementing the 18 March Statement using COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse are claims expressed with the motive of covering up Greece’s crimes against asylum-seekers, aiming to distort realities.

Under the framework of the 18 March Statement, among the asylum-seekers reaching Greek islands, Turkey only accepts the return of those whose international protection applications are rejected or who do not need international protection. Until today, 2.139 irregular migrants fulfilling these criteria have been returned from Greek islands.

Mr. Aksoy said the International organisations had openly revealed that Greece’s new asylum law was not compatible with international standards and EU directives.

“The EU has temporarily suspended the resettlement program, an important element of the 18 March Statement, to protect public health. Turkey, for the same reason, has also temporarily stopped returns foreseen in the Statement and has notified Greek authorities to that effect.” he claimed.

“We recommend Greece to take urgent measures to prevent humanitarian tragedy because of the pandemic and respect the right to life and health of asylum-seekers,” he said.

