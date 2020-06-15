Turkey has a plan for the invasion of Greece, secret documents reveal

Turkey has a plan for the invasion of Greece codenamed after an 11th century Turkish military commander who ruled an independent state during the Byzantine era, secret documents have revealed.

According to a Power Point presentation prepared by the General Staff for an internal planning review, Turkey drew up a plan for a secret military operation named “TSK Çakabey Harekât Planlama Direktifi” (TSK [Turkish Armed Forces] Çakabey Operation Planning Directive). The document has a date of June 13, 2014, suggesting that it was most likely updated and finalized on that date after a review of an earlier version and is presumably still active.

The documents were discovered in a court case file in the Turkish capital where investigating prosecutor Serdar Coşkun, a loyalist of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, appears to have forgotten to remove the classified documents before submitting them to the court. They were collected from the General Staff headquarters during an investigation into a failed coup on July 15, 2016. The documents including the invasion plan for the Greece were found to have been exchanged among top commanders at the General Staff as they use a secure internal email communications system. Coşkun ordered the military to forward copies of all email messages for the previous two months including the encrypted ones, on August 1, 2016.

See Also:

The longer Erdogan is in power, the more Turkey looks like Iran – Analysis

Read more: Nordic Monitor