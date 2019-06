How is Erdogan going to react?

Ekrem Imamoglu, the candidate of the Kemalist opposition and winner of the first poll in the municipal elections in Constantinople, won again today’s the re-election vote and he is the new mayor of the city.

With 99.37% of the votes counted, Imamoglu has 54,03%, compared to 45,09% of his opponent and President Erdogan’s candidate Yildirim.

The victory, this time, as opposed to the first election, is clear, with the difference in votes exceeding 700.000.