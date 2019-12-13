Turkey: “Istanbul Canal” and the construction of 100 thousand housing for low-income families ready to begin

Turkey will soon inaugurate the “Canal Istanbul maritime project” that will connect the Black Sea with the Sea of Marmara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced from Ankara, while presenting the 100,000-housing social program for citizens with low income.

“We will launch the ‘Istanbul Canal’ as soon as possible”, Erdogan stated, adding that this is a plan to protect Bosporus from any serious disasters.

The channel’s purpose is to reduce the maritime traffic between the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara, in particular the back-and-forths of oil tankers via Bosporus, the Turkish President noted.

It constitutes one of Turkey’s largest strategic projects and is designed to eliminate the growing risk posed by ships carrying dangerous goods to Bosporus.

The 45km-long canal, which will be built on the Kucukcekmece-Sazlidere-Durusu corridor in Constantinople, will increment capacity by 160 ships per day.

Read more: balkaneu