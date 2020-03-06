Turkey provokes: Turkish CG tries to ram Greek vessel, mass tear gas use in Evros against Greek police (videos-photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: March 6, 2020

Continuous clashes with tear gas in Kastanies Evros

With all means available Ankara escalates tensions with Greece.

In the videos available to the Greek authorities it is evident that a large number of tear gas grenades were fired from the Turkish side against the Greek soldiers and security forces.

Other videos also show Turkish policemen in a well-organized and well-equipped way firing chemicals on the Greek side while small fires can be seen in Kastanies.

However, the Turkish Coast Guard took part in the provocation, by harassing a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel in Lesvos with an apparent risk of collision.

 

