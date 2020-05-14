Turkey surpasses 4,000 Covid-19 deaths

55 people died in the last 24 hours

Turkey has officially surpassed 4,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the country’s health ministry.

According to the ministry, 55 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,007 due to Covid-19 in the country.

During the same period, 1,635 new cases of infection were recorded, increasing the total official number to 144,749 since the start of the pandemic.

