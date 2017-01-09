Turkey: Trump will not repeat the mistakes made by the Obama administration

The turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on a statement he made on Monday he argued that the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will not make the same mistakes as the outgoing administration in relations with Turkey.

Addressing Turkish diplomats gathered in Ankara on the annual ambassadors’ conference, Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkey expects Washington to extradite Fetullah Gülen and to end its cooperation with the Kurdish YPG.

Turkey blames Gülen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, for orchestrating the failed coup last July.

He also reiterated once again Turkey’s position that it will not allow the PKK to increase areas under its control and settle in Mount Sinjar.

The YPG, which has enjoyed U.S. support in the fight against ISIS, is considered a security threat by Turkey.