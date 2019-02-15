Turkey violates Greek airspace 39 times

The violations come days after the new Foreign Minister Katrougalos said their rate had declined and that Turkey was listening

Turkish fighter jets committed a barrage of violations of Greek airspace, only days after the new Foreign Minister, George Katrougalos said Turkey was “listening and reduced violations in the Aegean”.

George Katrougalos, who assumed the Foreign Affairs portfolio today after the cabinet reshuffling, had made this statement, referring to the results of Prime Minister Tsipras’s visit to Ankara in response to the violations recorded over the Aegean during his visit in the neighboring country.

Four F-16s and four CN-235 spy planes proceeded to violate Greek national airspace over the Aegean Sea on 39 occasions, while 6 air traffic law infringements of the FIR of Athens were also recorded.

The 16 violations were carried out by a CN-235 and the 23 by one of the two F-16 formations which were armed.

The Turkish aircraft flew over the northeastern, central and southeast Aegean Sea and, as reported by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff. Greek aircraft scrambled and intercepted the aggressor aircraft, in accordance with international rules of engagement.